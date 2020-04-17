Lockdown 'street disco' to support NHS

Organised by local DJ Kirk Garbett, the event will take place in Worfe Road, Shifnal, and will involve residents listening to music from their own gardens as Kirk plays requests from his home.

Kirk advised that everyone participating will only be doing so from their own property, and will not be breaching lockdown rules.

Keen to show support for the NHS and provide lockdown entertainment, Kirk has organised the event as a way to "cheer everyone up who can't get out".

"I did an hour last week and it went down great with the neighbours," he said. "I set up a group chat on Facebook messenger asking if they would like another disco and everyone has welcomed the idea."

The lockdown disco will take place from 6pm–8pm, culminating in a round of applause for NHS workers as the nation joins in Clap for our Carers.

"Hopefully we can do more and more keep peoples spirits up," Kirk added.