Live from the kitchen: Shrewsbury DJs to host virtual show

Dave Prince and Paul Bennett had been set to host a massive 90s show at the Greenhous West Mid Showground but the coronavirus pandemic has seen it cancelled like many other events.

Not to be deterred the pair have now found a new way to entertain their audience with 'The 90s Revival', broadcast on Saturday evenings from their kitchens in Shrewsbury.

Tomorrow will see them joined by dance act Capella to perform a live song during the set.

Dave said they had been thrilled with the response to the shows, which had come about after finding themselves with no way to play to an audience in person.

He said: "A few weeks ago, the week before we went in to lockdown I said to Paul 'why don't we do a Facebook Live and see how it goes?', with no plan to do any more.

"We did an hour and a quarter and had 29,000 people and were were blown away – we did not expect that."

As lockdown rules came into full force Dave and Paul decided to continue with the sets and have seen their audience climb to 75,000, and then just shy of 100,000 people.

The June event at the Greenhous West Mid Showground was to feature Urban Cookie Collective, Angie Brown, Entrance, Capella, and Dario G.

Dave said they hoped to be able to get all the artists to join them for the Facebook Live event at some point, but that Capella would be the first, playing tomorrow.

He said they had not yet decided what will happen with the shows, as they may well continue even after lockdown rules are lifted if there are still restrictions on gatherings.

He said: "We plan to carry on doing it through lockdown, who knows how long that will be. We are not going anywhere and it fills our Saturday!"

Tomorrow's set starts at 6pm and can be viewed on Facebook live by visiting 'The 90s Revival' page.