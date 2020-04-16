Scholarships open for talented musicians at Ellesmere College

The Mullock Arts Scholarship and the Walker Music Scholarship - both funded by families associated with Ellesmere College - are now looking for applications for September 2020.

Tom and Margaret Walker wanted to give something back to the college as a thank you for the education of their own children – Rachael and Edward – and to offer another student the same opportunities they were given.

Mr and Mrs Walker said: “We are now very pleased to be able to create a scholarship to help other talented young musicians.

“We are kept up-to-date with our student’s achievements and it’s rewarding to see them make progress and gain confidence to take them forward to the next stage of their life.”

The Mullock Arts Scholarship is presented by David and Robyn Mullock, who wanted their love of the arts to be passed on to the next generation.

Mr Mullock said: “We cannot tell you how much pleasure we have had from funding our four previous ‘Mullock scholars’ – Nia, Beatrice, Elan and Amber. Our on-going friendship with them and their families is a delight.”

Elan Roberts, a Mullock scholar said: “David and Robyn provided me with an opportunity I never thought was possible.

“I have been able to achieve outstanding A-level results whilst being part of an award winning choir with access to first class voice coaching.”

Elan is now studying music at the University of Liverpool.