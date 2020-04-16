Postponed barn dance still raises thousands for Newport charities

Newport mayor Peter Scott's barn dance event was scheduled for May 2 to raise money for the Newport League of Friends X-Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

It follows other charitable initiatives during his year as mayor.

He said: "Despite not being able to hold my flagship event, the Mayor’s Charity Barn Dance (postponed until a later date), I am still very pleased and proud to announce the final total for this term is a humongous £6,648.

"I will be giving £4,000 to the Newport League of Friends X-Ray Appeal and £2,398 to the Newport Food Bank. I also have today given £250 today to the Food Share UK group.

"Over the year I have held the Quiz Night, two Gunero’s Italian Nights, the Let’s talk Wolves night, the Social Media Political Silence and of course the amazingly successful Fat Fight with Carl Dixon.

"So in essence I could not have raised such a fantastic amount without you, the wonderful people of the Newport area.

"So many of you either helped or donated or came along and enjoyed. However you joined in it’s a huge thank you from me.

"God bless this lovely town!"