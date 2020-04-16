Montgomery Musicians thank NHS heroes

On Thursday evening last week, Claire Weston and Mike Blakesley played the song into the open air to celebrate the hard work done by NHS staff across the country.

Teacher and musician, Claire, took her piano into the front garden and spent the afternoon playing for pleasure and for her children as they played in the garden.

The music was also enjoyed by those walking past while taking their exercise, including an elderly couple who stayed a while to listen to the impromptu concert they had stumbled across.

As the lockdown began, Claire should have been busy playing in the theatre, orchestra and band, but all these musical events and gatherings have had to be postponed.

She said: "I have felt fortunate to be able to unwind through playing music at home and I decided to take the piano outside on a beautiful day - partly to enjoy playing the open air and partly in preparation for later in the evening."

It had been suggested on social media that musicians join together to thank the NHS by playing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ at 8pm on Thursday evening alongside the applause for these heroes.

Mike Blakesley playing trombone for NHS heroes

As 8pm approached, Claire was poised to play the piano and, half a mile away on Kerry Street, jazz musician Mike Blakesley had his trombone at the ready too, unbeknownst to one another.

Advertising

The town crier rang a bell from her own front step, as well as other residents in the town who joined in. When the applause faded, the two musician's started to play 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', but didn't know and couldn't hear each other playing.

They even coincidently played in the same key.

Claire added: "I found it a very emotional experience to play for this reason. My sister and cousins are all front-line healthcare workers and it’s so important that we recognise and protect our health services and workers at this time.

"On a lighter note, it was also great fun for my boys to do their piano practice in the garden."