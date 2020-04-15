WATCH: Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss release lockdown treat to lift spirits

The former Star Unsigned-featured act have teamed up with local filmmaker Jack Walker and used their track Fighting Our Corner, which is the funk-tinged title number from their debut EP released just over a year ago, to release a mad-cap video.

Chris Leech, Chris Bagnall, Rob Jones, Rich Sach and Col Haden give an insight into the band via the video, seeing them away from the stage and studio with some lockdown madness thrown in.

Singer Leech said: "We chose this track as the lyrics and meaning of the song is all about taking care of the ones you love. We’ve never taken ourselves too seriously and hope this video puts a smile on people's faces during a difficult time."

WATCH: The new video for Fighting Our Corner by Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss

Black Bear Kiss - Fighting Our Corner (Lockdown)

The band have previous with out-there videos. One of their former creations, for the track Secret Side, saw the band driving round the countryside in a military tank.

The video can be viewed on their YouTube channel, while they can be followed on Twitter @blackbearkiss and Facebook @blackbearkissband