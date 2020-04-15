Shropshire's Jonathan Day releasing new EP

Released on April 24, Orphans Of The Storm is described by a spokesman as: "Four songs of love and loss, a distillation of years spent wandering and playing. Presenting stories from a frozen midsummer’s night on a Danish island, the deep countryside of Belarus, streets in Bali and the wide black land of Minnesota, these compositions take their heart from time, silence and the mad, mundane and quietly beautiful vision of those who share the road."

His previous physical release - A Spirit Library - was a Folk Radio UK Album of the Year 2019.

Speaking of the upcoming release, Day said: “Holding something in your hands - that will last and outlive platforms, services and servers. Something solid, like a relationship - long distance letter writing between people who love music. Like with letters - after a listen you can put the thing away in a box, against a rainy day.

"But these are exceptional times, when the world of things is shut down for most of us - and we've never been more grateful for staying in touch online. So this is the first in a series of short collections of songs - words from my voice reaching out to anyone with a will to hear.”

Orphans Of The Storm is released on NiiMiiKa records and will be available via his website www.jonathanday.net/ from April 24.