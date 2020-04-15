Liam Payne says One Direction’s 10th anniversary will be ‘very special moment’

Liam Payne has said that the 10-year anniversary of One Direction forming will be a “very special moment” after he was quizzed on how the band will mark the milestone.

The singer said that he is “not allowed to say too much” about their plans for the occasion, but confirmed that they had “been speaking a lot more”.

He told James Corden on The Late Late Show that the anniversary will be a “nice moment”.

.@JKCorden asks @LiamPayne if there are any big plans in the works for One Direction's 10th anniversary ? pic.twitter.com/s4JHRPAvJh — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 14, 2020

Payne said: “Well I’m not allowed to say too much obviously because I’d be giving it away, but we have been speaking a lot more at the moment.

“I think we are all feeling that that 10 years is a very special moment, especially at the age we are.

“I’m only 26 and we are 10 years into this, which is amazing.”

He added that he had a “beautiful” video call with Niall Horan who he “hadn’t spoken to in a long time”, and revealed that he has also been speaking to Louis Tomlinson.

After he failed to confirm any concrete plans, Corden told Payne that it was “not the answer that I or any other Directioner wanted but I know it’s the only one you can give”.

Payne told The Sun last week that he had discussed ways of celebrating the anniversary with his band mates.

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010 before going on to become a huge chart success.

The band then went into an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne and his One Direction band mates subsequently went on to all pursue careers as solo artists.