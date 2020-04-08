Martin Kemp releases free NHS tickets for Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury shows

To acknowledge the 'amazing job' NHS workers are doing tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the music icon has released 1,500 free tickets across his upcoming tour dates.

Speaking ahead of the gigs, Martin said: "These shows will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s.

"Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives. I think we all need that right now.

"Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”

As a bassist in the multi-million selling band Spandau Ballet, Martin produced hits such as Gold and True among others.

He is also known for his role as Steve Owen in soap opera Eastenders.

In 2012, Kemp finished third in the tenth series of Celebrity Big Brother and in 2017, he appeared as a judge on the BBC series Let It Shine.

Martin added: “When I first started these DJ shows I thought we’d just do one out two but they’ve really taken off and they are just so much fun.

"My DJ skills have been honed at home with a little help from my son Roman. I’ve a nice little collection at vinyl at home – I love 70s rock but this tour is all about the 80s.

"Of course I will spin a few of the Spandau classics – how could I not! I love music, I love entertaining so these DJ sets are so much fun for me.

"My dance skills are a 1 out of 10, I’m 57 not 27 so I thought my clubbing days were behind me.

"However, I’m good at Dad dancing – so when the dance floor is full, I might join you all down the front.”

Martin Kemp will perform at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on December 18.

For more information, click here.