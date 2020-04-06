Coronavirus: Telford musicians create thank you music video for NHS staff and key workers

The song, Thank You, was created by the group Telford Gigs Collective as a show of appreciation to essential employees continuing to work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It consists of more than 15 musicians throughout the borough who have recorded their part individually before sending it to be mixed and mastered.

The description of the video reads: "Thank you to all the NHS, key workers and the people who are keeping this country moving in this terrible time."

Listen to the song below:

'Thank You' By 'Telford Gigs Collective'

Playing drums, bass, guitar and piano is Johnny Moss, who is accompanied by Lee Sutton on acoustic guitar, who also produced the video, and Brian Meacham on lead guitar.

Simon Whitehouse mastered the track and the vocals are a contribution from 14 different singers.

These include David George, Lee Sutton, Kerry Young, Tracey Hunter, Simon Whitehouse, Cheryl Dodd, Sven Mandt, Ian Hooley, Trudy Grant, Lisa Stevens, Dayton Grey, Lisa Perry, Tracey B and Charlotte Madden.