Shrewsbury singer Andy plays to more than 1,000 across the globe from his shed

Andy O'Brien, 36, has had to think outside the box after all his appearances got cancelled due to the spread of Covid-19, and he held his first online gig last Saturday.

The dad-of-two, who lives in Pontesbury but is originally from Harlescott, was overwhelmed at the support, and he's holding a second online gig this Saturday. Andy also will be donating half the proceeds to 10-year-old Olivia Austin, who has a serious heart condition known as transposition of the great arteries.

Olivia Austin, 10, and mum Emma

The singer/guitarist, who also performs and DJs at weddings and events, as well as at pubs and clubs all over the UK, admitted his first Facebook gig was an unusual experience.

He said: "It was very strange but after my gigs got cancelled, I thought how do I feed my kids? Do what I’m best at eh?

"After the success of the first I've decided to do it to again and give something back to people who are cooped up at home and need entertaining. Loads of people tuned with there families and had their favourite drinks and food. It was one hell of a night that was supposed to be a hour, but I ended up doing three hours!

"The first gig was amazing, there were too many comments to get back to. People from as far as Australia, Italy, Spain and Scotland tuned in."

He added: "I've decided to donate half to Olivia. She’s been in heart failure since birth. She’s had open heart surgery and it didn't fix what her heart required so she then suffered a heart attack. She isn’t suitable for transplant as other problems she suffers means transplant won’t help."

Listeners to this weekend's gig will be treated to a mixture of old and new music from Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Van Morrison and Madness through to more recent artists. Andy is also well known for his renditions of Richard Ashcroft and Oasis songs. Last weekend's gig raised almost £700.

To watch along on Saturday at 7pm visit facebook.com/andyobyeah and to donate click here.