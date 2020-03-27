Llangollen Eisteddfod postponed

Thousands of people from across the world descend on the Welsh town each July for the musical event.

But with world travel in lockdown and following the latest Government advice about the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say they have postponed the 74th event that should have been held in July.

Among the stars taking part were to have been Aled Jones and Russell Watson pop stars James Morrison, Will Young and Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight .

Pippa Lea from the Eisteddfod, said: "Our founding mission was to bring diverse people together through shared music and dance experiences; it’s disheartening to put on hold what we do best. We would like to apologise to those who have been affected by our postponement and thank audiences for their understanding.

""We enter a period of unprecedented uncertainty. The one thing this year has taught us is just how destabilising uncertainty can be, uncertainty about our safety, our health and our financial security. Over the next few weeks and months, we will do everything we can to support our artists, staff and community."

"In the end, the decision was easy to make because it was, and is, all about the people who are at the heart of our International Eisteddfod:

"Our amazing audiences, loyal andsupportive, who come every year to our small town nestled within the Dee Valley;

"Our ‘Parade of Nations’ - our international participants, who range from Loughgiel Folk Dancers in Northern Ireland to Mother Touch Dance Group in Zimbabwe: East Tennessee State University Youth Choir to Johns’ Boys in Rhosllanerchrugog. Our concert artists, stage performers and traders, who have shown grace and understanding during an incredibly hard time across their sectors. Our local groups, schools and community, who each year work together with us to ensure access and enjoyment of our Eisteddfod for all.

"Last, but not least, our small dedicated staff team and almost 800 volunteers, who work tirelessly each year to achieve the great feat of putting on this International Eisteddfod. These people are why we must postpone, to protect and to keep safe."

Over the coming month, we will be are contacting affected customers by email or phone to advise on the next steps, refunds and rescheduling options. Due to the high volume of enquiries, and enforced home working, we urge customers not to contact us but we will be in touch as soon as possible and will endeavour to provide the most efficient customer service we can."