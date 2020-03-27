Liam Gallagher to release MTV Unplugged video

Having missed Oasis’s 1996 session through illness, the show at Hull’s City Hall found Liam fulfilling some unfinished business entirely on his own terms.

Now Liam is set to release the MTV Unplugged live album of the show on April 24.

Liam commented: “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

The show’s electrifying atmosphere is palpable from the very beginning with a phenomenal reaction as Liam takes to the stage with Wall of Glass.

Material from Liam’s solo career such as his personal favourite ‘Once’ and the joyous ‘Now That I’ve Found You’ resonates in this stripped-back format, with his vocal shining alongside a trio of backing singers and string arrangements performed by the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra.

Stripped of the force of its studio recording, Gone is a standout as it reveals new-found bombastic dynamics and an evocative cinematic atmosphere

Oasis guitarist Bonehead features on performances of Some Might Say, Stand By Me, Cast No Shadow and Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the Definitely Maybe bonus track Sad Song.

The show concludes on a crowd-pleasing high with an emotive take on the classic Champagne Supernova.

MTV Unplugged is now available to pre-order from www.liamgallagher.com

It will be available on the following formats: CD, signed CD available exclusively from Amazon, standard vinyl, splattered vinyl and digitally. All pre-orders receive an instant download of ‘Gone’.

‘MTV Unplugged’ tracklist:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Some Might Say’

3. ‘Now That I Found You’

4. ‘One of Us’

5. ‘Stand By Me’

6. ‘Sad Song’

7. ‘Cast No Shadow’

8. ‘Once’

9. ‘Gone’

10. ‘Champagne Supernova’