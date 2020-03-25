Henry's Blueshouse goes digital amid coronavirus outbreak

The blues night, that takes place at The Bull's Head', will be sending mailing list members videos and articles from the venues archives.

Fans can also visit the venue's YouTube for concert footage, as well as interviews from the likes of Jim Simpson, Chico White and Kent DuChaine.

Blues Talkin' with Chico White

The Bull's Head has announced that it will be closed 'until at least mid-April' due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

