Henry's Blueshouse goes digital amid coronavirus outbreak

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Birmingham's Henry's Blueshouse has gone virtual following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Jim Simpson (Big Bear Music) outside of The Bull's Head

The blues night, that takes place at The Bull's Head', will be sending mailing list members videos and articles from the venues archives.

Fans can also visit the venue's YouTube for concert footage, as well as interviews from the likes of Jim Simpson, Chico White and Kent DuChaine.

Blues Talkin' with Chico White

The Bull's Head has announced that it will be closed 'until at least mid-April' due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

For more information, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

