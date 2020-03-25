Enter Shikari to perform Birmingham show

The St Albans quartet is set to release new album, Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible, on April 17.

Speaking about the release, vocalist Rou Reynolds said: "So much of modern life is obsessed with individualism, but we’re currently being reminded that all of us on earth are part of a super-organism, a supranational collective, as we battle against Covid-19."

He continued: "We live in unprecedented times, the threat of catastrophic climate change as well as the current pandemic of Covid-19 prove that now is the time for big, broad and bold thinking.

"We believe humanity can do so much better. We need to think about what is possible. We ask everyone to join the conversation, not kill it.”

The alternative rockers formed in 1999 under the name Hybryd, before adopting their current name.

Their debut studio album, Take to the Skies, was released in 2007 and reached number four in the Official UK Album Chart, and has since been certified gold in the UK.

Enter Shikari have since gone on to release a further four full-length studio albums, begin their own record label titled Ambush Reality, and perform headline shows and festival sets across the globe.

The group are best known for hit songs such as Arguing With Thermometers, Destabilise, Juggernauts and Mothership.

Enter Shikari will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 21.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.