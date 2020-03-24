Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival announces full line-up

The weekend event will see performances from the likes of Neneh Cherry, Lianne La Havas, The Fatback Band, The Wailers, Maribou State, Nightmares On Wax, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Craig Charles and more.

The Moseley Park event is set to take place from July 10 to 12.

The event has not yet announced it will be postponed or cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival 2019

A tweet from the annual festival said: "In the unlikely event of a postponement due to Covid-19 we will reschedule to later in the summer."

Many local venues have closed due to rising Covid-19 cases, including the Black Country Living Museum, West Midland Safari Park, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Birmingham Hippodrome.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.