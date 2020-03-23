Beverley Knight shares heartfelt thanks to NHS staff

The singer, from Wolverhampton, gave a special shout out to the city's New Cross Hospital, which treated her mother who was rushed their with symptoms.

She lauded all health staff as "heroes" and acknowledged these people are "literally putting their lives on the line" to help the general public.

The 46-year-old, who specialises in soul and R&B, said: "Hey everyone working really hard at the NHS right now.

"I just wanted to add my voice to so many others just saying thank you.

"You guys are literally, literally, putting your lives on the line for us.

"You are going in there where nobody else is going. Most of you aren't even tested or anything.

"And yet day after day, night after night, 24/7, you guys are going in and giving everything you have got to fight an enemy that, right now, is spreading at a rate that is unprecedented.

"Thank you from the bottom of mine and millions of other people's hearts.

Advertising

"You guys who are: the nurses; the commissioners; the GPs; and you guys running the surgeries; the triage guys; the surgeons; the consultants; all you guys in the back offices - the paperwork needs doing; it is important every last one of you - heroes.

All our teams are working extra hard right now to give people the care they need, when they need it most. Beverley Knight shares her thanks in this special message to her local NHS staff. #NHSCovidHeroes #thankyou ⁦@RWT_NHS⁩ ⁦@Beverleyknight⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/HYuRXztUer — Wolverhampton CCG (@NHSinWolves) March 22, 2020

"Every last one of you. And I have to say a massive special thank you to all you guys at New Cross who looked after my mom when she was rushed in with all the symptoms.

"And she is home and she is resting and she has got antibiotics. That is because you guys acted so swiftly.

Advertising

"Thank you. The respect I have is bottomless. It knows no ends. So thank you so much. God bless every last one of you."

She also tweeted: "Today is my birthday, and also Mother’s Day.

"Our family would’ve been together but in these surreal times we are apart, like every family in the UK.

"Mum is unwell, BUT the best pressie I’ve had is knowing the #NHSangels are looking after her."