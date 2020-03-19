Shrewsbury Folk Festival still planning for August festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which attracts more than 7,000 people a day to its Greenhous West Mid Showground venue, has issued an update on its preparations for one of the biggest Shropshire events of the year.

In a message to supporters the festival said it expects the event to go ahead.

It said: "We wanted to reassure you that preparation for the festival is very much continuing as normal and we fully expect to be enjoying four days of fabulous music, dance and much, much more in August.

See also:

"We have more than five months until our event and we hope it will be a chance for us all to come together and celebrate after this very testing time.

"We have seen other festivals and events sadly have to make the decision to cancel or postpone and our hearts go out to all those organisers who have had to make this really tough decision. This level of epidemic is completely unprecedented so we are keeping a very close eye on how the landscape is evolving.

"But, for the moment, as our team work remotely festival prep is going on unhindered and we are keeping a close eye on the developing situation. We're putting the finishing touches to our 2020 line up with some great new names to announce soon so watch this space."

The message signed off with a call for people to support each other, saying: "Now more than ever, the most important thing is that we look after ourselves and each other – something that's not unusual for the folk family.

"Please stay safe and keep washing those hands!"