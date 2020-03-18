The Who announces rescheduled Birmingham show

The legendary rockers will perform at the city's Resorts World Arena on March 17, 2021 after the headline arena tour was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The show was originally set to take place on April 1.

On announcing the postponement, representatives for the band said: "After serious consideration, it is with much regret that The Who have postponed their UK tour, due to start next Monday (March 16) in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8.

"The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.

"The fans' safety is paramount and given the developing Coronavirus concerns, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution."

Singer Roger Daltrey assured fans that the shows will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

Pete Townshend said the band 'haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead.'

