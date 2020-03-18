Becky Hill postpones April headline show but October/November tour still set to go ahead

The Bewdley pop star was set to perform at the city's O2 Institute on April 2, but the show will no longer go ahead due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 26-year-old posted a statement saying: "In light of the recent situation with coronavirus and the government's current recommended restrictions, we have had to cancel the upcoming March and April heaadline tour.

"We have tried to reschedule these dates, but with the October/November headline tour already locked in, this has not been possible.

"We are devastated about this. We have been working incredibly hard to put on an amazing show for you all, and we are gutted we won't be able to do these dates.

"While we won't be rescheduling these dates, there are still tickets available for the October/November tour.

"We are aware though that some dates have already sold out, and that some dates may not work for you.

"We are really sorry about this and want to assure you that we are working hard to put on another tour in early 2021.

"Most of all though we want to thank you for your ongoing support and urge you to stay safe and kind to each other in these difficult times."

Tickets for the show will be automatically refunded.

Becky Hill will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy later this year on November 20.

