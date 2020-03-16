RAF bands fly into Birmingham for evening of music

A Night with the Royal Air Force & Friends at the Symphony Hall, on March 30 will provide an entertaining musical insight into today’s RAF as well as how space is beginning to shape its future role.

The concert, which will be hosted by TV presenter and poet Aaron Roach Bridgeman, will showcase the virtuosity of the bands of the RAF, the Salon Orchestra as well as the big band sound of the legendary RAF Squadronaires.

Joining them on stage will be Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie, the former Wham! backing singer as well as one half of the 80s pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie. Martin and Shirlie, who have been touring with their Big Band Broadway show,They will perform two numbers from the Great American Songbook – You Make Me Feel So Young and The Way You Look Tonight.

Also performing will be up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Tom Speight, who will be backed by a 16-piece orchestra; and Elli Ingram, a rising R&B performer from Brighton.

The evening will also feature the Winston Churchill School youth choir plus a special performance by The Queen's Colour Squadron of the RAF alongside North West London rapper and DJ Predz UK.

There will also be a specially-recorded message from astronaut Tim Peake.

For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/38NmU5h or call the Symphony Hall box office on 0121 780 3333