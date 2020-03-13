Touring the UK as the ‘Beyoncé of Broadway’: Marisha Wallace talks ahead of Birmingham and Lichfield shows

Marisha Wallace – the sensational star of such smash-hit shows as Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon and very soon Hairspray – will play Birmingham Hippodrome on March 14, and Lichfield Garrick March 17.

Ahead of the tour we sat down with Marisha to get the lowdown on what we can expect from shows, why audience participation is crucial to her performance, what ‘that song’ “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” means to her and why she has her heart set on becoming the 'Beyoncé of Broadway'.

How excited are you for your debut UK tour?

Like you cannot believe – it’s going to be incredible.

To be going out around the country and singing in these different regions is going to be wonderful – the experience of a lifetime.

This is my first time as a solo headliner so I can’t wait.

You've been in the UK for some time now – what do you love about this country?

I love the people here, they are so warm, and they are so dedicated, so supportive.

Those who come to my concerts seem to really get me and understand where I am coming from.

I feel like I’m something of an underdog and I think they tap into that and are willing me to succeed which is really nice.

I also just love being in London, I love the history and the fact that every minute I’m here I feel like I am on holiday.

What can audiences expect on the tour?

They can expect a lot of amazing songs, a lot of soul, a lot of big numbers from your favourite musicals that I’ve been in over the years and some of my own songs.

This is a brand-new show which I feel has something for everyone. I will be performing songs by artists and songwriters that mean the world to me.

I feel sure the audience will get up on their feet and dance. It’s going to be high energy and inspirational.

Who will be joining you on stage?

I have my four-piece band, who are all good friends of mine.

We will also have some surprise guests, some choirs and singers from the towns and cities where we are going to be playing – so you’ll see some of your hometown friends on stage singing with me as well.

You are used to performing with a cast on stage, this time it is just you and your band. Do you prefer playing a character or being yourself on stage?

I feel most comfortable on stage as Marisha Wallace because I’m in control of everything.

In musical theatre I can only play the one part and it’s already written for me. With my own shows I get to be the architect of the whole thing.

It’s a very personal thing for me. I feel like a showman and it’s what I like to do – I will come out on the night like a firecracker!

So it’s a different experience for audience members who may have only seen you in the west end?

If you’ve only seen me in a show before you’ve never seen me like this.

When I do my concerts, this is the full version of me. You will get to hear stories about my life and hopefully be inspired.

That’s kind of my biggest thing when I do a show, I want to inspire people because if I can make it to where I am, then anyone can make it.

So you always wanted to be a singer?

I’ve been a singer my whole life, music was such an important part of my family growing up, and early on I decided I wanted to make a career out of it.

I went to go to university, but I did not get in because they said there was something wrong with my voice.

It was then found I had a cyst on my vocal chords and had to have surgery.

I was told they did not know if I would be able to sing again after surgery but thankfully the surgery turned out well and I went back to the same school and they asked whether I would like to do musical theatre.

I’ve worked so hard to get here. I have been working at this for 15, 20 years just trying to make my dreams come true, going from nothing to making it.