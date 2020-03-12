Birmingham icons UB40 to play outdoor racing show

UB40 Live After Racing will see the reggae stars welcome in the summer with an evening performance at the track.

Fans of horse racing and music are invited to grab a glass of red, red wine, on June 13.

UB40 has had more than 50 singles in the UK during its four decades in the music business and sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

The nucleus of the band was formed in the summer of 1978 when they began rehearsing in a basement.

By the time Chrissie Hynde invited them to tour with the Pretenders during the summer of 1980, and their debut single, King, had sailed into the UK top five, all the essential elements of UB40 were already in place.

Forty years later, the band in its current form is still going strong and will stopping off in Worcester as part of their latest world tour.

There are some rules for the racecurse gig, which includes no alcohol or picnics allowed to be brought into the centre course and county enclosures.

Garden furniture and fold up chairs are also not allowed within the two enclosures and bags will be searched upon arrival.

There is limited hospitality available for the race night featuring UB40 and dress code in hospitality areas and county enclosure is smart casual.

Cash Machines will be available on site.

The pre-sale tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk/event/37005778B93A0C1B