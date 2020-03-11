Cosford choir sings for new Military Wives film

Its members feature in a montage of more than 70 military wives choirs across the UK who sing 'We Are Family' at the end of the British comedy-drama Military Wives, which opened in cinemas last week.

The film follows a group of women in England whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.

Faced with the men's absences, they form a choir and quickly find themselves at the centre of a media sensation and global movement.

The film is based on choirmaster Gareth Malone’s real-live choir of the same name, originally established to bring together the wives, girlfriends, partners and fellow servicewomen of members of the armed forces deployed in Afghanistan.

Formed at the Royal Marines Base Chivenor, the original Military Wives Choir was featured in the fourth season of Malone’s success TV series, The Choir.

Following the series, the choir’s single ‘Wherever You Are’ was released as a single and made Christmas number one in 2011, selling more than 500,000 copies within a week.

Several albums followed and more military wives choirs formed across the UK.

Kellie Brown, of Shifnal, formed the Cosford Military Wives Choir in 2012.

The 50-year-old, who spent 10 years in the Merchant Navy, said: "I watched the Gareth Malone series on TV.

"I set the choir up because it was a way to get everyone together and have a bit of relation.

"It's just a little bit of your time.

"The women get a lot out of it. They get support and friendship, we have lots of laughs and giggles."

The choir has 36 members and meets every Tuesday evening at the RAF Cosford Chaplaincy centre.

Any female with a military connection is welcome to join, with no experience necessary.

Its members perform in concerts across the Midlands and will be performing in Wellington and Dawley as part of the VE Day celebrations this year.

Ms Brown, who is the choir's chairwoman, said they were all excited to be asked to sing at the end of the film and be on its soundtrack.

"They came to each choir with their own recording team," she said.

"I've seen the film twice now. I loved it.

"It was a really good overall drama based on experience.

"I related to the men going away and having to hold things together at home."