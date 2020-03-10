Stardom now beckons for once ‘too shy’ Telford singer Niamh

Before she came to Telford College, music student Niamh Turley considered herself too shy to perform in public.

Now, not only is she playing live on regular occasions – including at the arrival of the Knife Angel in Telford’s Southwater – but she is also having her songs broadcast on the BBC.

Niamh Turley & Josh Wood - Oh Boy @ Dynamic Live

Niamh, a former Telford Priory School student, is in the second year of a level three music course at Telford College.

“The college arranged some work experience where we helped out at live events, and I met some of the people from BBC Introducing,” she said. “As a result of that, I sent some tracks in to them.

“I was at a gig when I received an email from the BBC saying my track had been featured. I was over the moon, it felt like my career had started there and then.

Broken Again Niamh Turley - Moon & Joshua Wood.

“My track, called Broken Again, was played first and it sounded so good on the radio. I then sent my second track through, called Fly and that was played too.”

Advertising

Niamh produces her work at Telford College’s new Music Centre recording studios. Her friend Josh Wood also plays guitar on some of her tracks.

She said: “It’s a massive benefit that we can use the facilities for our own music – all of our tutors believe it’s the best way of learning about how the real industry works.

Fly ☁️✨💔 - Niamh Turley Moon.

“I want a career in the music industry. I want to be a recording artist, a singer, and I’d say my college course is helping me get there.

Advertising

“I recommend the music courses at Telford College. Before I came here I was shy; I never thought I’d be able to perform live in front of people, but I can now.

“The course is so good. I think it would teach anyone how to perform and develop their music talents.”

Niamh Turley with Josh Wood, who plays guitar on some of her tracks

Andy Turner, learner manager for creative and music at Telford College, said: “Niamh has really developed her songwriting and music production this year, and has written and produced some great tracks on her own and with other students.

“We have been working closely with BBC Introducing this year and Niamh is taking advantage of the amazing opportunities that this has brought for students at the college.”

Niamh Turley

Niamh performed a knife crime awareness track, called End Up Like This, in Southwater square on February 29 to mark the arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture.

She has been working with Recharge Telford on a project to encourage young people to create music and raise awareness of knife crime, and recorded the song in the Telford College studios.