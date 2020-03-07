Jazz band claims top prize

The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Senior Jazz Band from Madeley, Telford, took part in the Great North Big Band Jazz Festival on Sunday, March 1.

The competition, being held for the 17th time, took place at the University of Sunderland.

The pupils did the school proud, with judges presenting a special adjudicator's award to Year 12 drummer William Woods, and the senior band overall securing the top award of 'best band'.

The band’s musical director Mr Tom Gledhill said they were delighted with the performance in the competition.

He said: "I am extremely pleased with the performance and especially the recognition of our drummer Williams Woods who received an adjudicator’s special award for his role on the drums.

"The band gave an impressive performance of some challenging pieces and we were thrilled to be presented with the top award of best band in the schools section."

During the competition the band performed five pieces, which featured a number of soloists in a variety of styles including swing, funk and rock.

The adjudicators Mick Donnelly, who has recorded with Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Sting and The Bee Gees, and Marcus Brown, who has supported The Spice Girls, Annie Lennox, Des’ree, Tina Turner, Status Quo, and has also spent a number of years working with Madonna, said they were very impressed with the senior jazz band.