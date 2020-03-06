Shrewsbury's The Sunset Beach Hut return with single

The former Star Unsigned column act drop their new single twenty//25\\five today, which is available via the usual streaming and digital outlets, including their Soundcloud page.

To promote it, they will be performing as part of a special fundraising show this Sunday, March 8, being hosted by their manager Rich Morgan - the man behind music review and news outlet indiemidlands.

The event is at Birmingham's The Sunflower Lounge to raise cash for Birmingham & Solihull Womens Aid, as part of International Womens Day.

Also on the line-up are local acts Glass Ceilings, Fawner, Graywave and Shanghai Hostage. Entry is £5 on the door, with all profits going to the charity.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit its Facebook event page.

Tickets are available from SeeTickets for £5.50.