Shrewsbury's The Sunset Beach Hut return with single
Shrewsbury outfit The Sunset Beach Hut are back with their first release since their hiatus to work on other projects.
The former Star Unsigned column act drop their new single twenty//25\\five today, which is available via the usual streaming and digital outlets, including their Soundcloud page.
To promote it, they will be performing as part of a special fundraising show this Sunday, March 8, being hosted by their manager Rich Morgan - the man behind music review and news outlet indiemidlands.
The event is at Birmingham's The Sunflower Lounge to raise cash for Birmingham & Solihull Womens Aid, as part of International Womens Day.
Also on the line-up are local acts Glass Ceilings, Fawner, Graywave and Shanghai Hostage. Entry is £5 on the door, with all profits going to the charity.
For more information on the fundraiser, visit its Facebook event page.
Tickets are available from SeeTickets for £5.50.
