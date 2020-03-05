Brian Wilson to perform greatest hits in Birmingham

The musician will come to the city's Symphony Hall alongside Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin to perform his greatest hits and fan favourites from his career with The Beach Boys and as a solo artist.

Wilson has been universally hailed as a writer of one of the greatest American songbooks, Pet Sounds.

The Pet Sounds Anniversary World Tour was named one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Tours of 2017.

Wilson began his career as a co-founding member of The Beach Boys, who signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, Surfin’ Safari, that same year.

The group released major hits including I Get Around, California Girls, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, God Only Knows, and the number one smash Good Vibrations.

The 77-year-old musician has also achieved great success as a solo artist with 11 of his own albums released to-date.

His honours include being inducted into the 1988 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class and winning multiple Grammy Awards.

Brian Wilson comes to Birmingham Symphony Hall on June 8.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.