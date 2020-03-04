Wolverhampton's VITAL playing 'secret' hometown show

The former Star Unsigned featured act will be performing in Wolverhampton on March 14 by invite only, with the few remaining tickets available via a special internet link set up by the BBC Introducing WM host.

A month later, he will be putting on a 'regular' show at Birmingham's The Sunflower Lounge on April 16 before heading down to London's Waiting Room on May 5.

A spokesperson for the artist, who spends a lot of time working in schools with pupils and also youngsters at School Street's The Way Youth Zone in workshops on the music industry, said: "Wolverhampton-born VITAL has been giving you music, videos and content all last year.

"But since 2020 begun, VITAL has been working hard on the ground and behind the scenes to bring you The Give Thanks Tour.

"Music will come from the recent EP GIVE THANKS, plus more bangers recent and old like Drink Too Much, I Come Alive, All That We Know, Dead Or Dying, and Wickedest. Plus, there will be some new gems you will hear live for the first time on the tour."

Speaking of the 'secret' gig in Wolverhampton next month, VITAL himself adds: "This short event with last a maximum of two hours, where I will have performances, a Give Thanks exhibition gallery, free drinks, an unreleased music and video showcase, plus some interactive visual content."

Jinx Touchwood and DJ Kingpin will be joining him on the stage. He has also promsied a performance by "a legend from Birmingham city" and a "specially picked artist" from a competition being run via his social media channels.

For the remaining Wolverhampton show tickets, or for entry to the gig at Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham next month, see http://linktr.ee/vital0 or http://iamvital.co.uk