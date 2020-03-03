Nightclub music event to support Ironbridge flooding victims

Pussycats in Wellington will host the event on April 24, with music planned from 10pm late into the night.

It will include live hip hop performances as well as house, garage and drum & bass. The event is being organised by the Telford-based record label Digital Assassins.

All of the money taken in ticket sales, entry fees and donations will go to helping those in the Ironbridge Gorge who have been affected by the flooding in recent weeks.

Tom Hicks of Digital Assassins said: "Everyone on the night of the event is working for free. The venue is also being provided free of charge."