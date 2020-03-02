Menu

Tenacious D star Kyle Gass brings his band to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Tenacious D member Kyle Gass left Jack Black behind as he brought his band to Birmingham this weekend.

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

The group performed songs from their latest album, Thundering Herd, as well as others.

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wynchester at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

The actor and singer-songwriter is also known for his roles in Elf, The Pick of Destiny and Shallow Hal.

Kyle Gass at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Will Morgan

They were supported by American country band Wynchester at the Birmingham show.

