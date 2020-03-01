Stereophonics rock their greatest hits at Arena Birmingham - review

More than 25 years since the frontman Kelly Jones and bassist Richard Jones learned their craft in the pubs and clubs of the valleys, the band have honed to perfection their anthemic, raw sound and have a rapport with their fans that most acts would envy.

The arena bosses wisely allowed standing in front of the stage to add to an atmosphere already buoyed by a sizeable contingent from South Wales determined to have a pre-St David's Day party.

The core band of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, drummer Jamie Morrison and Birmingham-born rhythm guitarist Adam Zindani were augmented by a keyboardist and a sax player.

A set backed with drapes and strings of lights across the arena, radiating from a huge mirror ball, gave the cavernous space a ballroom feel, while the musicians made the most of a raised gangway leading to a mini stage in the centre of the crowd.

Having released 11 albums - and singer/guitarist Kelly Jones having written 160 songs - the band have an awesome back catalogue from which they selected the 25 songs in Saturday night's 'greatest hits' set.

They opened at full speed with C'est La Vie, followed by I Wanna Get Lost With You and then Bust This Town, one of five songs performed from latest album Kind.

Anecdotes

The sometimes taciturn Kelly was in talkative mood, sharing anecdotes from childhood - Kelly, Richard and original drummer Stuart Cable all grew up on the same street in Cwmaman - and from touring with the likes of The Rolling Stones and David Bowie.

Advertising

Midway the set slowed for the sombre Graffiti On The Train and soulful new song, Make Friends With The Morning. Then it was back in top gear for Mr And Mrs Smith and the band kept up the pace with Geronimo, Maybe Tomorrow, Have A Nice Day and Mr Writer before moving to the mini-stage.

This was their opportunity to turn back the clock for three songs from their early days, Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees and Traffic, which was particularly appreciated by the die-hard, long-term fans.

Don't Let The Devil Take Tomorrow and their version of Handbags And Gladrags - the Mike d'Abo song also recorded by Chris Farlowe and Rod Stewart - showcased Kelly's warm rasp, one of the great rock voices, which sounds like it has been marinated in whisky and Tabasco sauce.

The most poignant moments came when Kelly, in a spotlight at the piano, paid tribute to Stuart Cable, who died in 2010, with Before Anyone Knew Our Name.

The main set came to an end with Sunny and The Bartender And The Thief, plus a snippet of Motorhead's Ace Of Spades, and then the band returned with Kelly rather incongruously strumming a ukulele for Elevators. He returned to guitar-slinger stance as Stereophonics finished on a high with two of their very best rockers, Just Looking and Dakota.

This was a gig that felt like a victory lap, a celebration of a quarter of a century of keeping the flame burning for classic rock.