Black Grape to bring anniversary show to Birmingham

The group - made up of original members Shaun Ryder and Paul 'Kermit' Leveridge - will celebrate the 25th anniversary of debut album It's Great When You're Straight...Yeah with a show at The Mill.

The album debuted at number one in the UK Albums Chart, and spawned three top 20 singles. The album was certified platinum in the UK in April 1996.

Speaking ahead of the show, Ryder said: "I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the road with Black Grape and playing all the favourites from It’s Great When You’re Straight…Yeah with some Pop Voodoo."

Black Grape are best known for songs such as Reverend Black Grape, In the Name of the Father, Kelly's Heroes, A Big Day in the North, Get Higher and more.

They will play The Mill in Birmingham on October 3.

