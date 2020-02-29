Billy Ocean to headline Solihull Summer Fest

One of the biggest R&B recording stars that Britain has ever produced, the singer-songwriter has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, achieving number one spot on pop charts in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany and Holland.

The Trinidadian-English musician won a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for Caribbean Queen and in 1987 was nominated for the BRIT Award for Best British Male Artist.

His other hits include When The Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Love Really Hurts Without You, Suddenly and Red Light Spells Danger.

He joins the likes of Kool and the Gang, Shaggy, Shalamar, The Brand New Heavies, Tony Hadley, Belinda Carlisle and many more for the weekend.

Organiser, Ian Rogers, said: “We’re delighted that so many incredible acts want to be a part of Solihull Summer Fest.

"The response to this year’s line-up has been fantastic and ticket sales so far have exceeded all previous years - we are currently on course to have a sell out event.

"We cannot wait to welcome everyone for an incredible weekend of live music and entertainment.”

Solihull Summer Fest will take place from July 25 to 26.

