Uriah Heep to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

Guitarist and backing vocalist, Mick Box, said: "Who would have imagined back in 1970 that Uriah Heep would still be here celebrating their 50th Anniversary?

"It is an amazing feat especially as the band are still a vibrant force in the live arena and still producing albums like the latest one Living the Dream, that has been lauded by the fans and media alike as one of their best in their career.

"It is with great pride that we enter this 50th Anniversary with the same passion, desire and love of what we do, and long may it last.

"There are still horizons to conquer and new songs to write and perform, and it feels like the adventure has just begun.

"A big thank you has to go to the fans that have kept with us every inch of the way, and they just keep growing in numbers by the day.

"Feeling good, you bet I am. ‘Appy days."

Formed in 1969, London quintet Uriah Heep are best known for songs such as Lady in Black, July Morning, Easy Livin, Sunrise, Come Back to Me, Sympathy, The Wizard, Sweet Lorraine, Stealin' and more.

Over the course of their career, Uriah Heep have released 25 studio albums, two albums composed of re-recorded material, 18 live albums and 39 compilation albums.

Uriah Heep will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 6.

