Texas to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Scottish pop rock band Texas will perform in Birmingham this year.

Texas. Picture by: Julian Bond

The announcement coincides with the release of the group's new album, the follow-up to 2017's Jump On Board.

Formed in 1986, the six-piece is best known for singles such as Inner Smile, Say What You Want, I Don't Want A Lover, Summer Son, In Our Lifetime and more.

The group has sold more than 40 million records.

Lead singer Sharleen Spiteri has also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing her debut solo album, Melody, in 2008.

Texas will play Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 6.

For more information, click here.

