Texas to play Birmingham show

The announcement coincides with the release of the group's new album, the follow-up to 2017's Jump On Board.

Formed in 1986, the six-piece is best known for singles such as Inner Smile, Say What You Want, I Don't Want A Lover, Summer Son, In Our Lifetime and more.

The group has sold more than 40 million records.

Lead singer Sharleen Spiteri has also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing her debut solo album, Melody, in 2008.

Texas will play Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 6.

