Shropshire floods: Big thanks for rehearsal rescue

Jackfield Band members have been unable to get to their band room in Jackfield, but rehearsals have been able to go ahead thanks to Wrekin College and the Oak Tree Centre at Lightmoor.

"We'd like to send our thanks and appreciation to them," said Kelly Hodges, of the band.

"The band have the most important competition of the year on March 7 – the Midlands Area Brass Band Championships in Bedworth – and it has been vital for us to be able to continue in our preparations. Wrekin College and the Oak Tree Centre came to our aid and allowed us to use their facilities to rehearse this week. Both locations have also been very generous allowing us to use the facilities for free.

"The band room is lucky as it is higher up so not flooded, unlike our poor neighbours, and all instruments and so on are totally fine. It's just the access and the warnings to stay away meant we couldn't get to the band room.

"The rehearsal facilities by Wrekin College and Oak Tree Centre have been such a blessing."