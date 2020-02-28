Daniel O'Donnell to perform in Birmingham

The Irish folk singer, TV personality and philanthropist has achieved more than 20 UK Top 40 albums, sold 10 milliuon records, and became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 years.

The 58-year-old artist is also a prominent ambassador for his home county of Donegal and competed on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Daniel O'Donnell will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 13.

