Cheryl, Kelly Rowland, Sister Sledge and more: Full line-up for Birmingham Pride announced

Saturday, May 23, will see a headline performance from Girls Aloud songstress Cheryl on the main stage, as well as sets from the likes of Katy B, Saweetie, Riton, Ms Banks and Black Box.

They will be joined by West Bromwich RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, who will also headline the Manchester Airport Cabaret Stage, as well as Vicky Jackson and Rainbow Voices.

The Dance Arena will feature live performances from Patrick Topping, Melè, Barely Legal, Eyes Shut, Craig Gordon, Sophie Paul, D-Justine and Ryan Bangalter.

At the Manchester Airport Cabaret Stage, Baga Chipz will be joined by Birmingham Drag Race UK star Sum Ting Wong as well as fellow entertainers Lola Lasagne,m Shania Pain, Miss Penny and Dave Lynn.

Completing the cabaret line-up is Sandra London, Ky Kelly, Martha D'Arthur, Tanya Hyde, Twiggy and Miss Marty.

The Future Stage will feature appearances from Brooke Candy, Harpies Strip Club, Girls Night Out, Gay Garage, House Of Bab, James Indigo, Sxmson, Mothers Meeting, I'm Not Okay, Sofa King, Adam Kyron and Faux.

Sunday, May 24, will see the main stage headlined by Destiny's Child icon Kelly Rowland.

Advertising

She will be joined by Sister Sledge, RAYE, Vengaboys, Peppermint, Freemasons, Dorian Electra, Tom Aspaul and Glitter S*** throughout the day.

Read more:

Highlights from day one of this year's Birmingham Pride which started with a parade through the city. Picture: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Advertising

The dance arena will feature sets from names such as Preditah, Jossy Mitsu, Joe Hunt, Werdna, Yan B2B Lisa Sharred, Claz and Jordanna.

Vicky Jackson, Ginny Lemon, Topsie Redfern, Drag With No Name and Amy Laqueefa will all perform on the Manchester Airport Cabaret Stage.

They will be joined by Sandra London, Ava Cardo, Totally Tina, Rose Garden and Miss Marty.

Over on the Future Stage, fesitval goers will be able to see performances from Alicai Harley, Lick Events, Jungle Kitty, Oneda, Wile Out, Kaylee Goulding, Miyagi and Question.

There will also be a lip sync stage, women's arena, food court, community stalls and a fun fair for the weekend event.

This year marks the start of a brand new era for Birmingham Pride - one of the UK's largest LGBTQ+ festivals - with the event's entertainment areas, including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair, all being situated on Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

Highlights from day one of this year's Birmingham Pride which started with a parade through the city. Picture: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The Birmingham Pride Street Party, which runs alongside the festival, will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

The parade and festival will return to the city on May 23 and 24 following a successful event in 2019 that saw thousands of people attend the weekend festivities.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.