Bloodstock Festival 2020: New charity partner and six more acts announced

The Catton Park Festival will partner with mental healthy charity Mind for the weekend event.

Mind provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaign to improve services and raise awareness.

In addition to guestlist donations, raising funds on behalf of Mind on site at Bloodstock will be festival attendee Michael Lacy, with his Patch Amnesty initiative.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their old, spare, or new patches to donate, browse patches to buy, or even just stop by for a chat with all proceeds going to Mind.

Maria Khosla, community fundraising manager for Mind, says : “We are grateful to the organisers of Bloodstock Festival and to Michael Lacy from Patch Amnesty for choosing to support Mind at this year’s event.

"One in four of us will experience a mental health problem every year so their support in raising funds and awareness means we can continue to make sure that no one has to face a mental health problem alone.”

The festival has also announced Savage Master, Blasphemer, Black Tongue, Pist and Sharks In Your Mouth will perform at the three-day festival.

They will be joined by Black Country tock band Liberty Lies.

Advertising

These new acts join Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Behamoth, Hatebreed and more for the summer event.

Bloodstock Festival takes place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.