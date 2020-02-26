Ozzy Osbourne reveals surprise album news

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he plans to get back in the studio as soon as next month, despite only releasing an album last week.

The veteran rocker, 71, has been plagued by health issues in recent years and was forced to cancel the North American leg of his tour.

That announcement came earlier this month, weeks after Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced plans to return to the studio, despite only recently releasing an album (Ian West/PA)

Now, four days following the release of his album Ordinary Man, the Prince of Darkness said he will use his time off tour to work on more music.

During an “ask me anything” session on the website Reddit, Osbourne said: “I am making another album because while I can’t tour, I can make music.

“What I learned from Ordinary Man, it got the juices flowing again. People say they write the best songs when they’re unhappy, and I was unhappy last year.”

He added: “I am going to do another album next month.”

When announcing the cancellation of the North American No More Tours 2 tour, which had been set to start in May, former Black Sabbath singer Osbourne revealed he will be travelling to Switzerland for medical treatment.

On Reddit, he said he will then get back into the studio to make another album with famed producer Andrew Watt, adding: “If it comes out anything like Ordinary Man I’ll be well pleased.”

Osbourne underwent went neck surgery after aggravating old injuries in a fall at home in January last year.

Following a period of ill health, he and wife Sharon then appeared on US TV to announce he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The UK leg of the tour is set to begin in Newcastle upon Tyne in October.