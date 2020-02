New Year's Day play headline Birmingham show - in pictures

The quintet treated fans to a varied setlist, featuring hit songs such as Come for Me, Kill or Be Killed, Defame Me, Angel Eyes and more.

New Year's Day at Birmingham's O2 Academy 2. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

They also covered Kehlani's Gangsta and Pantera's F****** Hostile.