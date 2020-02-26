MADE Festival announces second wave of artists

Other artists set to play the weekend event include Bru-C, A.M.C and Turno, Bou B2B K Motionz, Crazy P Soundsystem, Conducta B2B Sammy Virji, Bassboy and more.

Kenny Ken B2B Kenny Ken will also perform in a world exclusive at the Sandwell Valley Country Park event.

MADE Festival 2019 (Official Aftermovie)

They join the previously announced The Streets, Artwork, Flava D, Gorgon City, Holy Goof, Horse Meat Disco, Hybrid Minds, Jay1, Sasasas, Shy FX, Sonny Fodera, Stefflon Don and Wilkinson.

The Police Rave Unit Stage will see jungle and drum and bass from Serial Killaz, Ray Keith, V Recordings boss Bryan Gee, Frenetic, Escape, and the Police Rave Unit DJs.

The Streets

The Levels Stage presents some of the best up and coming regional talent including Tommy Vercetti, Brandon Ross, Guy Burns, Jack Gardner, Jordan Masters, and Paisley Jenson.

The festival, now in its seventh year, moves from Birmingham's Perry Park to Sandwell Valley Country Park for the 2020 event.

Advertising

MADE Festival

On top of live music, there will be live entertainment and street food.

MADE Festival takes place on August 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.