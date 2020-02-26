Birmingham Pride 2020: Cheryl to headline weekend festival

The former Girls Aloud star will perform on the main stage on Saturday, May 23.

She joined previously announced headliner Kelly Roland that will play the following day.

West Bromwich RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz and American rapper and singer Saweetie have also been announced for the two-day event.

Live entertainment will also come from the likes of Sister Sledge, Vengaboys, Peppermint, RAYE, Dorian Electra, Tom Aspaul, Freemasons and more.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party, which runs alongside the festival, will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Birmingham Pride will take place from May 23 to 24.

