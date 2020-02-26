Menu

Birmingham Pride 2020: Cheryl to headline weekend festival

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Cheryl will headline this year's Birmingham Pride event.

The former Girls Aloud star will perform on the main stage on Saturday, May 23.

She joined previously announced headliner Kelly Roland that will play the following day.

West Bromwich RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz and American rapper and singer Saweetie have also been announced for the two-day event.

Live entertainment will also come from the likes of Sister Sledge, Vengaboys, Peppermint, RAYE, Dorian Electra, Tom Aspaul, Freemasons and more.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party, which runs alongside the festival, will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Birmingham Pride will take place from May 23 to 24.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

