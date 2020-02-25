Reverend and The Makers, The Futureheads and more: Bands to play Propaganda live tour in Birmingham

They will be joined by regular Propaganda DJs for the O2 Institute show.

The three bands will hit the road together in October for performances in Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Reading, Cardiff, Nottingham, Norwich, London, Southampton, Bristol, Manchester and Sheffield.

Formed in 2005, Sheffield rockers Reverend and The Makers have released his songs such as Heavyweight Champion of the World, Open Your Window, Silence Is Talking, and He Said He Loved Me.

They released their debut album, The State of Things, in 2007. Their second album, A French Kiss in the Chaos, led to them supporting Oasis on their final tour.

Sunderland post-punk band The Futureheads formed in 2000 before splitting in 2013. They reformed in 2018 and released sixth studio album, Powers, last year.

The quartet is behind his songs Decent Days and Nights, Hounds of Love, Beginning of the Twist, Heartbeat Song, Meantime and more.

The Futureheads - The Beginning of the Twist

The Holloways are an English four-piece indie rock band from North London that formed in 2004.

The group split in 2011, playing their last gig as the Relentless Garage on Holloway Road in London.

The Holloways' hit single Generator reached number 14 in the UK Singles Charts.

In October 2014, founding member Rob Skipper died of a heroin overdose.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

