Duran Duran's Andy Taylor to play solo Birmingham show

He will be joined by Reef as his backing band at the O2 Institute performing classic Duran Duran songs.

Last year marked the end of his 10-year hiatus from music.

The 59-year-old is best known as a member of both Duran Duran and The Power Station.

He has also recorded and performed as a solo artist, and served as a guitarist, songwriter and record producer for the likes of Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart, The Almighty, Thunder, Love and Money, Mark Shaw, Then Jerico, C. C. Catch, Paul Rodgers, Belinda Carlisle, Gun and many more.

Andy Taylor will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on May 7.

