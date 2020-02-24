Menu

The Twang add extra Birmingham show to acoustic tour

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

An extra hometown date has been added to The Twang's upcoming acoustic tour due to popular demand.

The Twang perform on This Feeling TV with Red Stripe, Episode 11 @ Brixton Jamm.

The Birmingham indie rockers will perform at the city's Glee Club on April 5 in a matinee and evening performance.

The group is also set to play a new multi-venue festival in the city this summer with the likes of Jaws, Swim Deep, The Blinders and more.

The Twang formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.

The band have released five studio albums and garnered national acclaim when the influential NME magazine produced an article on music acts in the West Midlands.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

