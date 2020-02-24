The Twang add extra Birmingham show to acoustic tour

The Birmingham indie rockers will perform at the city's Glee Club on April 5 in a matinee and evening performance.

The group is also set to play a new multi-venue festival in the city this summer with the likes of Jaws, Swim Deep, The Blinders and more.

The Twang formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.

The band have released five studio albums and garnered national acclaim when the influential NME magazine produced an article on music acts in the West Midlands.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.