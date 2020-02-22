Bon Jovi's Phil X to appear at Birmingham Guitar Show

Phil will take to the Live Stage alongside the likes of Suede’s Bernard Butler, Skindred's Mikey Demus, young blues talents Aynsley Lister and Laurence Jones, and Rabea Massaad.

YouTube stars That Pedal Show’s Mick Taylor and Daniel Steinhardt will also be delivering a TPS Live session at the show.

In the exhibition area, the biggest selection of brands yet will be showing the latest guitar and bass gear, amps, effects and recording kit.

Among these will be Ibanez, Marshall, Yamaha, Laney, Roland and Boss, ESP, Eastman, Orange, Shergold, Chapman and LAG.

Event organiser Jason Hunt said: “I’m really excited to have Phil X join us at the show this year - it’s a really eclectic Live Stage line-up that I think offers something for every visitor, no matter what style they play.

"The exhibition is stronger than ever too, with more big names from the guitar, effects and recording industries in attendance, so we’re set for a great weekend.”

The Guitar Show will take place at Birmingham's Bingley Hall from February 29 to March 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.