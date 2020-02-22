Birmingham Pride 2020: Sister Sledge, RAYE and more to play weekend festival

They join previously announced acts Kelly Rowland, Peppermint and Vengaboys for the weekend event.

The full line-up for the festival's dance arena has been announced, including sets from Preditah, Jossy Mitsu, Joe Hunt, Werdna, Yan B2B Lisa Sharred, Claz, Jordanna and Flava D.

This year marks the start of a brand new era for Birmingham Pride - one of the UK's largest LGBTQ+ festivals - with the event's entertainment areas, including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair, all being situated on Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

Read more:

The Birmingham Pride Street Party, which runs alongside the festival, will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

In November organisers announced that senior citizens and accompanied children under the age of 12 will be able to go to the festival and street party free of charge.

Birmingham Pride will take place from May 23 to 24.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.