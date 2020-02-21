Shropshire to welcome Big Month of Music

More than 140,000 youngsters from throughout the West Midlands are set to perform during the Big Month of Music – the largest event of its kind in the region.

In total, more than 130 concerts, gigs and events will take place during the month, from large-scale, region-wide projects, to smaller open days where families can try instruments and explore local opportunities to take up music.

The event is the first major project of West Midlands Music, a collective of all 14 of the region's music services including those in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas.

The scheme was launched to celebrate young people's musical achievements while inspiring people to discover opportunities available to them.

Shropshire Music Service will hold various events throughout the month including a vocal choir workshop for all ages; an early years CPD workshop; a Shropshire Young Musician of the Year award; brass and wind workshop in partnership with the army; Easter concerts and pop orchestra concert.

Telford & Wrekin Music Service will run a recorder festival, a singing concert and an instrument open day.

Both districts will also take part in a spotlight event at Redrum in Stafford, where young musicians and bands will also play from Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire music services.

Last year, the 14 music services in the West Midlands supported 140,000 children every week, supported music making in 1,963 schools, loaned 79,789 musical instruments and created 776 events and performances across the West Midlands.

Chris Jones, chairman of West Midlands Music and head of Dudley Performing Arts, said: "Many thousands of people have learned an instrument, sung in a choir or played in an ensemble thanks to music services over the years.

"By working together as West Midlands Music, the region’s 14 music services are able to maximise our collective impact, reaching more children and delivering a consistently high quality music education for everyone.

"Big Month of Music is a fantastic first major celebration of that collective impact and of our commitment for the future of the region’s music education.”

For more information, contact Shropshire Music Service on 01743874145 or Telford & Wrekin Music Service on 01952380981.